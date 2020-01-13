An interest in politics leads to London trip for kids from Dundee’s Grove Academy

An interest in the UK Parliament led to a fun trip to London last month for Grove Academy pupils.

Higher politics and Higher sociology students headed to the capital to find out what really goes on at the Houses of Parliament.

However, it wasn’t all work and no play as the youngsters were able to take in the sights and even spotted some iconic artworks in between visits to Hyde Park and Planet Hollywood.

Courtney Dow, principal teacher of modern studies, said: “The trip to London orginated from the pupils expressing an interest in going to the UK Parliament.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“While we were there we did various activities including a Karl Marx tour around central London.

“We also went on a tour of the Royal Courts of Justice which was a highlight for the pupils as many want to go on to study law.

“This was particularly interesting as we were given the opportunity to sit in on an active trial – a criminal appeal trial led by the Lord Chief Justice.

© DC Thomson

“The pupils got to see how the court was managed and how the defence barrister worked to try to lower the criminal’s sentence which was extremely interesting.

“Our visit to the Parliament was another highlight. We originally booked the tour in October before the general election was called and Parliament was not meant to be in session.

“However, due to the election and the new session of Parliament, most MPs were there on the day of our visit.

© PA

“We had a full tour of the Parliament building, including going into the House of Lords debating chamber, a select committee room and getting to watch the Brexit Bill debate from the House of Commons gallery.

“We saw many prominent MPs including Mhairi Black, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

“Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie also came and spoke to us during our visit.

“We then spent time in the education centre learning about select committees, a subject which is directly linked to the Higher politics course.

“In this session they took part in various interactive activities, including a quiz and a debate.

“On the Saturday before we left, we also went on a political and cultural street art tour which linked to themes that are covered in both Higher politics and Higher sociology.

© DC Thomson

“We toured Shoreditch and saw many examples of street art that expressed political themes, including two works by Banksy.

“We also visited Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Planet Hollywood, completed an Escape Room and spent some time at Spitalfields market.

“It was a great trip. The pupils were a credit to themselves and Grove Academy.

“We all had fab time and learned a lot while having fun.”