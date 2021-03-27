London Calling: Angus staff take to saddle for novel 500-mile Doddie cycling challenge

Pedal power has fuelled an Angus firm’s 500-mile sojourn in the saddle to raise vital funds for motor neurone disease.

But teams from Rix Petroleum Montrose and Rix Shipping Scotland didn’t head further than the quayside of their Angus base in the charity effort.

In a novel cycling challenge for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, staff took turns on turbo trainers at the Meridian Street operation during Friday and Saturday to rack up the distance between Montrose and London.

The fundraiser has already smashed its £1,500 target.

Company general manager Mark Cessford said: “The team is proud to support My Name’5 Doddie, which raises funds to aid research into motor neurone disease and support people living with this devastating condition.

“When selecting a charity to support through our challenge, the team felt the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation resonated closely with them.

“So many people can be affected by this condition and the work the charity offers is invaluable.”

Rix Petroleum tankers have been emblazoned with the My Name’5 Doddie tartan and fundraising message to help promote the firm’s support for the charity.

“Every penny raised can make a big difference to this great foundation and we have been very grateful for the support so far,” added Mark.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rix-montrose