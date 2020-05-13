London-based artist to design centrepiece at Dundee Waterfront

An award-winning young British artist has been chosen to provide the centre-piece of a key space at Dundee Waterfront.

London-based Lee Simmons has centred his design proposal on a sculpture in the form of a humpback whale that will act as a “beacon” within the new interactive play park at Waterfront Place.

His design and cost of £134,750 were judged to provide the best overall quality and price by a panel of experts led by Dundee City Council.

Delivering the next phase of the project will be a fundamental part of the city’s economic recovery plan, with construction expected to continue when the current restrictions are eased.

Alan Ross convener of the council’s city development committee said: “Looking at Lee’s proposal, and some of his previous work in London, shows not only what a talented and creative individual he is but also that someone with his track record wanted to be a part of the Waterfront redevelopment, demonstrates the massive buzz that it is creating across the country and beyond.

“This decision allows the more detailed design work to be undertaken so we are ready to get under way without delay, subject of course to the government advising that construction activity is safe.”

Lee said: “I am delighted to have been offered my first commission in Scotland and excited by the idea of getting started when it’s possible.

“The natural form of a huge mammal created with modern materials in such an amazing setting is perfect for me because I love to bring together architecture, art and design and explore what blurring their boundaries looks and feels like.”

The council invited proposals from potential designers to develop and deliver a unique space to bring art, technology and play together to deliver a contemporary destination.

Chosen for the city’s historical connections to whaling, a key element of the play space is an original “sculptural structure” in the form of a whale.

The humpback whale design will be the centrepiece of the space created in a size and scale that complements its surroundings.

Formed in tubular sections that follow the contours of the creature, the structure will flow from the northern entrance of Waterfront Place with the tail arching towards the Tay to capture a sense of movement.

Seven entries to the design competition were judged on quality and cost.