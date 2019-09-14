Lollipop man accused of indecently touching and kissing child in Dundee school shed

A lollipop man is to stand trial over claims he indecently touched a child in a primary school’s shed while he was on duty.

Harry Buick, of Forthill Drive, is alleged to have carried out the offence on various occasions during a two-month period in 2010 within the grounds of a Dundee primary school.

The 78-year-old pleaded not guilty to the single charge on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court and is expected to stand trial later this year.

He denies that on various occasions between April 19 2010 and June 30 2010 he used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards the child.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutors allege Buick seized hold of the child by their hands and arms before rubbing the child’s arms with his hands.

The pensioner allegedly placed his hands on the child’s hips before pulling them between his legs.

Buick is thereafter accused of repeatedly kissing the child on the face and mouth.

The offences were allegedly committed in a shed within the grounds of the school and while Buick was employed as a crossing patroller.

A not guilty plea to the charge was tendered on his behalf by solicitor Gary McIlravey.

Sheriff Alastair Brown fixed a trial to take place at the same court on November 22.

A pre-trial hearing was also scheduled for November 5 and Buick’s bail was allowed to continue.