Loganair to launch flight from Dundee to Belfast City Airport in April 2020

A new travel destination has opened up for Scotland with a direct Dundee to Belfast flight to be introduced next spring.

The service from Loganair will operate up to six times a week during the summer season between Belfast City Airport and Dundee Airport.

The route to will launch on April 2 2020, with a lead-in fare of £44.99 one way.

It will operate three times each week during the winter season.

This will be the first service between the two cities since the end of a previous Loganair service in 2012.

Jonathan Hinkles said: “We are pleased to bring back a Dundee to Belfast service, for which we’re sure there will be strong demand.

“There are currently over 2000 Northern Ireland students at Dundee University and strong golf ties with famous Open Championship courses at each end of the route in St Andrews and Royal Portrush.

“Today’s announcement of an enhanced London service and a new Belfast link will provide a very significant boost for Dundee Airport, and we’re delighted to be building on Loganair’s long-standing presence at the airport with these exciting developments.”