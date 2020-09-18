Passengers were able to fly from Dundee to Belfast for the first time in eight years as the first flight on the new Loganair service between the cities took off today.

The service has been deemed an “important boost” for the airport, linking the city directly with Northern Ireland after an absence of air-connectivity for eight years.

To see the first flight off, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, Mark Flynn, and Derrick Lang, airport manager at Dundee Airport, met Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles and Cormac O’Suilleabhain, head of UK brand partnerships at Tourism Ireland.

Mr Flynn said: “Like Dundee, Belfast is one of the fastest growing and most interesting city destinations right now, so it makes perfect sense that the two should be joined by a quick and efficient air link.

“Establishing this route to complement the London service is an important boost for the airport, and we look forward to welcoming many more visitors from across the Irish Sea as a result.”

Derrick Lang, airport manager at Dundee Airport, said: “This is an important and welcome additional route that further enhances connectivity for the region.

“Travellers will be able to visit two of the UK’s most vibrant cities that have benefited from positive transformation in recent years. Dundee Airport is a real asset for the local community and we are delighted to support this new service and wish it every success.”

The service will initially consist of twice-weekly flights leaving at 1.15pm from Dundee Airport Fridays and Sundays, with a 3pm return each day.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “This is perfect for weekend breaks in Belfast or week-long stays in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The service has already proven popular and will see frequency increased within the airline’s summer 2021 schedule, with four flights per week from March 29.

Loganair’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “It’s great to be in Dundee at an airport that has a special place in our long history.

“The Belfast service, I’m sure, will be welcome news to those looking for a short break, travelling for work or visiting their friends and family.”

Cormac O’Suilleabhain, head of UK brand partnerships at Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to support the launch of the Loganair flight from Dundee to Belfast City Airport.”

Loganair’s advice to customers regarding travel safety during the current Covid-19 crisis is available on its website, and customers are urged to check for regular updates.

All fares include 15kg luggage as standard, with a 33% child discount available for those aged 11 and under, while infants fly free.