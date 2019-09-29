20 Questions: Logan Mitchelson, powerchair football player

Logan Mitchelson is a 15-year-old powerchair football player for local side Tayside Dynamos and the Scotland national team.

He recently competed with the Dynamos at the Geneva Cup in Switzerland and has been involved in the sport for four years.

He harbours ambitions of being a coach in the future, once his playing career is over.

The Tele asked him 20 questions…

Q: How long have you been taking part in your sport?

A: Four years. When I joined Tayside Dynamos PCFC. I had only been using a powerchair for a few months prior. However, I quickly learnt lots of tricks and enjoyed the buzz and excitement of this new sport.

Q: How did you first get into it?

A: I attended the para-sports day organised by Dundee Disability Sports in 2015, where I had the opportunity to participate in a wide range of sports. However, I was instantly hooked on the challenging yet thrilling aspect of powerchair football.

Q: What’s your favourite thing about your sport?

A: I love the personal achievements of striving to perfect my own techniques, then applying these at training and during matches with my team-mates.

Q: Who is your most inspirational athlete?

A: Momo Galami – a French powerchair football player who, in my opinion, is the best in the world.

Q: What’s your ideal meal before competing?

A: I usually have a bacon roll.

Q: Most embarrassing moment in your sport?

A: When my powerchair broke down in the middle of a match and my dad had to push my chair off the pitch.

Q: Proudest moment in your sport?

A: Getting my first Scotland call-up. I felt like all my hard work over the years had paid off.

Q: What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced in your sport?

A: To have more opportunities to play.

Q: What’s your advice for someone who wants to get involved?

A: There is a sport for everyone. You just need to find it, then you can shine!

Q: Where would you most like to compete?

A: France. I have watched countless videos of their matches and I am in awe of their flawless technique.

Q: How does your sport help you in the rest of your life?

A: It gives me a sense of identity and has provided me with a goal of becoming a coach.

Q: Which sport do you most like watching and why?

A: Powerchair football as it allows me to adopt new ideas and use them to improve and develop my own techniques and skills.

Q: Which sport bores you to tears?

A: Golf.

Q: Who is your biggest rival?

A: I wouldn’t say I have any.

Q: Do you have any nicknames?

A: Jock.

Q: Where do you want to be in your sport in five years?

A: I aspire to compete at a level comparable to my idols, striving to be the best in the world.

Q: Which other sport would you most like to try?

A: None – football is my passion and I like having that as my only focus.

Q: What music gets you ready for a match/competition?

A: Anything by Ed Sheeran.

Q: What’s the secret to success in your field?

A: Practice! Over and over until you cannot get it wrong.

Q: If you could change one thing about your sport, what would it be?

A: Better promotion, leading to more recruitment and games across Scotland.

For more information about powerchair football, visit the SPFA website.