LOCKED OUT: 31 council tenants shown the door after running up £100k of rent arrears

Almost £100,000 in rent arrears was owed to Dundee City Council from people evicted this year.

New figures reveal that dozens of people were evicted from their properties across the city.

The council showed the door to 31 tenants in 2018 – compared with 43 the previous year.

All of those removed from their homes were in arrears with their rent.

Figures revealed by the council in response to a freedom of information request show that the arrears amounted to £98,933.97 between the 31 tenants.

The majority of those evicted were male (19) with 11 women and one joint tenancy.

Most of those evicted lived in the DD3 postcode, which covers Stobswell and areas north of the city centre.

However, the figure of 13 represented a drop of one case from 14 last year.

The DD2 postcode, which takes in the Lochee ward, topped last year’s eviction list with 16 but that fell to 10 for this year.

There were six eviction cases in the DD4 postcode – which covers the east of Dundee – compared with 11 in 2017.

Only two cases were reported in the DD5 Broughty Ferry area, with none in the city centre.

Councillor Kevin Cordell, convener of the city council’s neighbourhood services, said it was important that tenants struggling to pay rent got in touch with the local authority’s financial services for help.

He said: “Evicting a tenant is not a decision that is taken lightly as Dundee City Council works hard to help its tenants sustain their tenancies.

“If a tenant is experiencing financial difficulties, then the council has various teams that can try to assist them with that, whether it is helping them to maximise the financial assistance they could be entitled to or short-term discretionary payments of housing benefit.

“However, if a tenant does not engage with the council then that process becomes harder.

“With any antisocial behaviour, we have mediation services that can assist as it is in everyone’s interest to help maintain tenancies and ensure folk have good and safe neighbourhoods.

“If our tenants are struggling in any way, then it is vital that the appropriate help can be deployed as early as possible in the process.”