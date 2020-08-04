Covid-19 survivor describes Dundee ‘anti-lockdown’ and ‘anti-mask’ protesters as ‘idiots’

A coronavirus survivor has branded the organisers of an anti-lockdown and face masks protest “idiots”.

Members of a group calling themselves Scotland Against Lockdown are planning to hold the demonstration in City Square at noon on Saturday, before walking around the city centre handing out leaflets.

The group said it did not consent to the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, the lockdown or “the mandatory vaccine when it comes”.

Members are also campaigning to end lockdown and reopen schools and claim to promote “basic human rights, freedoms and civil liberties”.

However, Iain Garthley, 55, has branded anyone who attends the event as “idiots”, after being hospitalised with the virus in March.

He said: “Everyone has got a choice but with this, they are wrong, they don’t realise how dangerous this thing can be.

“People don’t realise the danger they are putting themselves in. They all think it’s about their rights and all the rest of it but unfortunately when lockdown is the law you can’t fight against it.

“I would ask people not to go and certainly don’t go without keeping to social distancing.

“I hope there are not many people there and if any of my friends are there, don’t come near me.

“People think it is never going to happen to them but in truth it could happen to anyone – I didn’t think I would get it.

“I hope the vast majority of people are sensible and will accept what they have to do.”

Dundee City Council John Alexander has condemned the planned demonstration.

He said: “I think it’s an insult to those families in Dundee who have lost loved ones as a direct result of this virus.”

It is understood the group – which did not respond to requests for comment – intends to hold similar demonstrations in Dundee and Perth every Saturday throughout August.