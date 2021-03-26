Lockdown memories: Sir Tom Moore and Zoom meetings feature on huge quilts made in Fife’s East Neuk

A Fife woman led a community project to make two “lockdown” quilts to encapsulate people’s memories of the last year.

Elizabeth Bracher, an elder at East Neuk Trinity Church, co-ordinated a team of 30 people who created 72 brightly coloured squares.

Each included concepts that represented how they spent their time and what they missed.

The six-inch cotton panels depict a range of scenarios such as closed playparks, NHS heroes and gardening.

PPE, volunteers delivering groceries and Sunday prayers at 7pm also feature.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for NHS charities, features on one of the panels.

Walking boots, Zoom meetings, public health advice, the coronavirus itself and a woman doing exercises at home appear too.

The project involved people of all ages from the villages of Colinsburgh and Kilconquhar.

The youngest was Theo Paul, seven, who drew a Pokémon because he enjoyed watching his favourite characters on TV after he finished his home school lessons.

‘Flabbergasted’ by the interest

Miss Bracher collected all the squares for the quilts, which are two metres long in a nod to social distancing rules.

She and other volunteers then stitched them all together.

The retired nurse, who made 11 panels herself, is “flabbergasted” by the interest in the project.

People used materials they had at home and upcycled them.

Miss Bracher said: “I have an interest in embroidery and textiles and was involved in creating a panel about the founders of St Andrews University for the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

“I was thinking one day during the first lockdown about the strange times we were going through.

“And I thought how great it would be to come up with something to bring the community together.

“I was a member of the Colinsburgh Kilconquhar Craft group.

“I told members that I thought it would be good to involve anyone with a creative skill or none.

“The idea was to give people a means of expression during the lockdown.

“I did not want it to be doom and gloom, it had to be bright.

“People thought it was a good idea.

“In some ways this project is about celebrating the fact we had to draw back within ourselves, reconnect and look out for each other.”

The quilts will go on display

The group completed the quilts earlier this month.

One will be displayed in a community building in Colinsburgh and the other in the Kilconquhar church building.

Rev Douglas Creighton is minister of East Neuk Trinity Church linked with St Monans.

He said: “These amazing hangings represent what I believe the church in the East Neuk is working towards being.

“Intergenerational, integrated in community life and a place of hope which shares the love of God in the everyday things whether good or bad.

“As someone who is not particularly creative, I am in awe of how well these hangings visually represent not only personal 2020 memories, but how community and church are intertwined.”