Lockdown locks: Haircuts in Dundee through the decades

As hair salons and barbershops around Dundee open their doors today, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and visit some of the salons that kept locals barnets tidy throughout the area.

Salons of yesteryear

Below a number of ladies were making sure their perms were perfected and there wasn’t a hair out of place within the Chiffoniers hair salon which was on Reform Street in August 1980.

Ensuring that their haircut was as relaxing as possible the customer below tried out a brand new ‘Shiatsu’ massage at from Jack & Irving hairdressers based on Commercial Street in June 1988.

Newport High Street salon owner Bruce Sutherland was a happy chappy back in February 1985 as he became the owner of a coveted P5 steamer. The hair-conditioning machine was the latest piece of equipment to hit an increasingly technology-conscious hairdressing world.

Staff at Sandi’s Hair Salon pose for a picture in March 1979 with some very retro looking hair equipment featured in the background.

Alex Ross was in the hot seat as Loraine Reid tends to his hairdo while barbershop owner W. Menzies watches on ensuring Alex’s haircut is hiccup free in January 1978.



It was a busy afternoon at Johnalan Hair Salon on Crichton Street in April 1978 as a whole host of Tesco staff visited the hairdressers to receive new styles. The owners John and Alan were well known for having wacky adverts published around the city.

With hairdressers filled to the rafters booking in appointments for those of us struggling with sad lockdown locks, with some even working for 24 hours straight, it is possible that some of us may be receiving our new looks by ‘headlight’ just as John Black and Ken Dow are seen doing below in February 1972.



Post-lockdown inspiration

Whilst looking through our archives you might find some inspiration for your post-lockdown do with this retro selection.

Below one of the models shows off her very 70s look as she helped out competitors at the Scottish Open National Hairdressers federation Championships in the Angus Hotel, Dundee back in May 1979.

For the more adventurous of folk the three magnificent hair styles below might just be a contender for your new do this week? The fantastic creations were the winning entries at a hair-styling competition at Parr’s Salon in the Nethergate back in February 1978.

Last but not least, below Roy Bairstow from Monifieth showed off one of the most startling hairstyles of the time. The 20-year-old worked as an apprentice with hairdresser Richard Keith in Broughty Ferry and his terrific hairdo was shaved into a zig-zag design.

The normally blonde lad even opted for some artistic colouring dying sections green and jet black. The style would be shown by Richard Keith at the Scottish Hairdressing Finals in Kirkcaldy in May 1977 although it was not featured in any of the competitive events.

According to a quote in the paper at the time, not many people had seen the multi-coloured hairdo before the reveal and those who had gave gasps of surprise.

