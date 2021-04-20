The first minister announced a swathe of new changes to the current lockdown restrictions at a Covid briefing on Tuesday.

From next Monday (April 26) people around Scotland can expect a “significant reopening of the economy and society” as the vaccine programme remains on course.

Ahead of the relaxation of the rules, the Scottish Government published an updated list of what people and businesses will be able to do as the country drops down to level three.

It includes updated guidance for hospitality venues, sporting stadiums, and going back to work from offices.

The Scottish Government said: “Assuming the data allows it, we expect a more significant reopening of the economy and society from 26 April.

“This will likely include the following easings (some of these activities/settings are already permitted/open in Level 3 island communities).”

Covid briefing announcements

Speaking today at the briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I am pleased to confirm today that from Monday 26 April those parts of the country that are in currently in level four, which includes all of the mainland of Scotland, will move down to level three.

“Assuming the data continues to go in the right direction that all of Scotland will move to level two on Monday 17th of May.

“If circumstances permit I can confirm that it would be the intention to move to level one on Monday 7 June, before then moving into level zero in late June.

“Then into the deeper part of the summer to something more like normality over the course of July.”

Pubs, restaurants, and cafes

Hospitality premises will be able to offer alcoholic drinks outdoors, subject to local licensing laws.

However, no alcohol is allowed to be served indoors and the premises must close at 8pm.

The changes mean that up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant.

The new changes also mean that takeaway food can be collected indoors.

Non-essential retail, childcare and visitor attractions

All non-essential shops, stores and close contact services can reopen, this includes mobile hairdressers.

All visitor attractions will be allowed to open, including indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries, but people must book in advance.

Non-essential childcare and in-house work can also resume.

Travel and staycations

From April 26, tourist accommodation to reopen, however, self-catering accommodation will continue to be restricted in line with rules on indoor gathering.

Cross-border into England and Wales will also be lifted, meaning Scots can venture south of the border.

If regions move into different levels, restrictions will be in place meaning you cannot go into local authorities at a lower level if you are in Level 3 or above.

You must continue to wear face coverings on public transport and avoid car sharing if possible.

Events, leisure activity and driving lessons

Funerals and weddings including post-funeral events and receptions will no longer be restricted to just five people.

The new rules mean that they can take place with up to 50 people and alcohol is permitted.

Gyms and swimming pools can also reopen for individual exercise along with group activities permitted for under-18s, and all organised outdoor activity can resume except adult contact sport

Driving lessons resuming and tests can take place again.