Lockdown DJs: Group of friends from Dundee to host weekend of virtual entertainment for charity

A group of friends from Dundee have come together to host an entire weekend of virtual entertainment in order to raise cash for two causes.

Running from May 8 to 10, the line-up will include performances from local DJs such as Billy Morris as well as a number of globally renowned artists.

Organisers Dave Reynolds, Lisa Hunter, Gary Bence, Kevin Gerrard and Barry Miller have been attempting to alleviate boredom during the coronavirus lockdown with their Facebook page Lockdown DJ’s.

And they’re now hoping to showcase a stellar line-up on the page whilst raising money for Ninewells Hospital nurse Jillian Steedman, who is battling a rare cancer, and NHS Scotland.

Dave said: “We only had this idea around a week ago so we’ve pulled together quite a lot in that time, with the hope that we have the line-up set in stone by the end of the week.

“We’re going to mix it up throughout the weekend, with a combination of local DJ’s and other more global ones.

“Barry ran a night in Dundee and hired DJ’s from all over the world so has the contact details for a number of them. He got in touch with them personally and asked if they’d like to be involved.

“We’ve also got a friend who’s a producer in Dundee and has a residency in Ibiza so he’s got direct contacts he’s been able to use too.”

The group of friends will be on hand each night to queue each DJ, approve all the posts and ensure that each set sits at the top of the Facebook page.

Dave, 37, who is a DJ himself, hopes that the cash raised over the course of the weekend will be able to help out the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “These guys are working amongst people who have actually got the virus and are putting themselves at risk.

“It’s more of a gesture really. We’re aiming for £1,000 and if we do end up going over that then it will be absolutely great.

“Lisa, who was the person that brought us all together, would also like to see some cash going towards the fundraiser set up for Jill too.”

Dave, who lives in the Downfield area of the city, says that the group’s Facebook page has been rapidly growing in popularity since it was created.

“It has been really popular at the weekends,” he said.

“We’ve been running this since around a week after lockdown started and it’s been massively popular.

“We’ve got over 2,000 members in the group and we hope to obviously bring that number up every single week.

“It’s keeping people entertained and engaged and showcasing loads of new tunes at the same time.”

For more information head over to the Lockdown DJ’s Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to donate to either cause can do so by heading to either of the following links: