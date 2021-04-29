Lochore Meadows: Two teens charged after spate of fires at Fife park

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a series of fires at Lochore Meadows in Fife, police have said.

Police Scotland officers in Cowdenbeath said the pair had been charged in connection with a string of fires at the beauty spot.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 7 and April 24.

Significant Scottish Fire and Rescue Service resources were called to the park in recent weeks to deal with gorse fires.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two 13-year-olds have been charged with the series of fireraisings which occurred at Lochore Meadows and the surrounding area between 7th and 24th April.

“The fire threatened wildlife, public safety and unnecessarily used the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services’ time and resources.”