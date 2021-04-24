Lochore Meadows: Local anger after further fire at Fife park

Firefighters were called to another party set at Lochore Meadows in Fife on Saturday afternoon.

Locals sharing the news on social media reacted angrily after several other fires in the same area in recent days.

Pictures shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed smoke coming from an area of gorse, with the fire service confirming they were called to the park.

Firefighters safely extinguished the blaze, with one appliance mobilised to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We attended a call at 2:10pm to the Lochore Meadows Country Park.

“We had one fire engine in attendance.”

One local said online: “That’s 3 in 2 days first one then one around the corner and now this one.”

Another added: “Shame on the wildlife.”

A third said: “[Not] again. Those firemen must be really p***** off with this carry-on.”

After the fires on Thursday, one source said that around four or five were being reported every week, potentially diverting resources from house fires.

Fife councillor Darren Watt told The Courier he would “hate” to think they were another case of “wanton vandalism”.

Police said earlier in April they had stepped up patrols in the surrounding areas after repeated firebug attacks in the park as well as in Lochgelly and in Cowdenbeath.

‘Needless drain on emergency services’

Speaking about the impact of deliberate fires across Scotland, Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry said: “Deliberate fires have the potential to cause injury and even death or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties.

“One deliberate fire is one too many – they are a needless drain on emergency service resources at a difficult time.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages.”