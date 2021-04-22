Lochore Meadows: Firefighters race to huge blaze at Fife park

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at Lochore Meadows in Fife after a large wooded area caught fire.

A picture shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed a large section of the woods alight with orange flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed one appliance was in attendance after reports shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.

“We got the call at 7:13pm at Lochore Meadows Country Park. There is a large area alight. Crews booked on site at 7:31 pm.

“There is one appliance in attendance.”

Over 1,200 acres, Lochore Meadows is located near Lochgelly and is popular with families.

Police Scotland recently stepped up patrols in the area after a spate of firebug attacks at the park and in surrounding areas.

