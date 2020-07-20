Lochee’s very own lockdown funnyman nominated for Champion award

He dressed as Donald Trump, a belly dancer, and more besides – whatever it took to give folk a laugh during lockdown, Kevin McGregor did it.

And now, thanks to his efforts, the 49-year-old janitor from Lochee has been nominated in the entertainment category for the Tele Community Champion Awards 2020.

“I’m shocked!” he said

“There’s so many other people out there that are more deserving of this than me.”

Kevin, a keen golfer, started out by presenting – in outlandish costumes – virtual tours of iconic golf courses with his own unique laugh out loud commentary.

As his audience grew, as far as Spain, Kevin also raised £800 for Lochee Larder and £1,000 for St Mary’s Church by holding virtual race nights

And then he branched into bingo, delivering bingo cards through every door of his street Merton Avenue for a neighbourhood session following Thursday Clap for Carers events.

“They were great, it just got bigger and bigger,” said Kevin.

“It just brought everybody together. We had neighbours speaking to each other for the first time in some cases.”

Funnyman Kevin is a city janitor, based locally in Menzieshill, and was inspired by friend and colleague Jim Young who has launched his own virtual ‘Jim the Janny’ bar from his home.

Kevin said: “I saw what Jim was doing and thought I could do something too.

“My alter ego Katherine frequently comes out but I’ve also been a belly dancer, a punk rocker and a traditional Irishman to name but a few.”

When Kevin featured in the Tele in May, his neighbour Trixie Findlay said the Lochee community was so grateful he did.

She said: “Kevin is doing a great job at keeping us all entertained.

“Thanks to him we’re getting a daily dose of laughter and fun which is keeping us all sane and communicating during the pandemic.”

Kevin was nominated by Pauline Christie who told the Tele that describing Kevin as a character was something of “an understatement”.

She said: “He has singlehandedly managed to keep folk in the community going through lockdown.

“He’s one of those people who loves to give anyone a laugh, and thoroughly deserves to be nominated for this award.”