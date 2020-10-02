A Lochee woman accused of setting fire to a doorbell and a close in two separate incidents has been remanded in custody.

Shirley Kane, of Elders Court, allegedly endangered the lives of residents at a block on High Street, Perth, on September 28 by setting fire to a box and bins within a close.

She also faces a separate allegation of setting fire to a doorbell on the same street on August 18.

Prosecutors allege that Kane, 37, caused the fire to take effect and cause damage to the bell and doorframe.

Kane was allegedly found in possession of a hammer on the same date.

Court papers allege that Kane stole a doorbell from the same address on September 28 before setting fire to the box and bins.

This allegedly caused the box and bins to be destroyed and resulted in damage to carpet flooring and walls as a result of smoke and flames.

Kane allegedly endangered the lives of the occupants in the six flats within the block.

No plea was made on behalf of Kane when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination and remanded Kane in custody.