Lochee United into fourth round of Macron Scottish Cup after battling display in Dundee

Lochee United are through to the fourth round of the Macron Scottish Cup after beating Hermes 3-1.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for George Shields’ side.

The north outfit looked more composed in the opening exchanges and they took the lead in 20 minutes when a cross was headed home by Connor Hunter.

Lochee were finding it difficult to get into the game but the big turning point came on the half-hour mark when the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Dave Stevenson picked up his second yellow card of the afternoon for simulation.

The Bluebells only had to wait five minutes for the equaliser and it came from Alan Tulleth, who first-timed a Ross McDonald cross into the roof of the Hermes net.

The goal settled the hosts and they completely dominated the second 45 minutes.

Tulleth was denied a second by a terrific save from Hermes keeper Lee Sweeney.

However, Shields’ men broke through in 63 minutes when Tulleth’s cutback was swept into the net by Danny Cavanagh to put them ahead for the first time.

It was all Lochee with Sweeney saving well from substitute Reece Ritchie then a Danny Miller header from a corner crashed back off the bar.

The Bluebells then made sure they who would go into the hat for the fourth-round draw with 15 minutes to go when Logan Davie raced up the wing and his cross was fired home by Ritchie.