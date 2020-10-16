Lochee United offered Covid-19 lifeline by way of new sponsorship deal with Dundee-based business consultants Carrick Management

Lochee United have been offered a Covid-19 lifeline by way of a new sponsorship deal with Dundee-based business consultants Carrick Management.

As clubs across the land struggle to cope with the financial impact the pandemic has delivered, this new deal has put the Thomson Park outfit on a solid footing.

Bluebells general secretary Larry Duncan said: “We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Carrick Management for their sponsorship and support during these unprecedented times.

“As a football club, we have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to Carrick Management we have solidified our future.”

Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean, managing director of Carrick Management, said: “As a business, to be in a position to offer financial support to a local junior football club is great. I would urge businesses across the region to follow suit.”

He added: “Teams like Lochee United are the heartbeat of the local community, we must protect and support them as much as we can. Without local hubs such as this, we would have nothing.”

Meanwhile, clubs have been notified that competitive action will resume again on November 21, and a full set of league fixtures has been issued until the spring of next year.

The league will consist of 17 clubs with each side playing each other once, after which it will be split into two, one of eight clubs and other of nine with the sides in the respective leagues then playing each other twice.

Lochee United, who kick off their campaign with a home game against Kirrie Thistle, are in action tomorrow against a young Dundee United side.

North End have a full squad available apart from the injured Neal Ferry as they face a home clash against East Craigie.

The Dokens were also in action last week with Jamie Montgomery and Craig Batchelor finding the net in their 4-1 win over Arbroath HSFC with McGrath and Lawrie scoring the other two.

Tayport will take a break from their schedule tomorrow but manager Chris McPherson is more than happy with what he has seen so far.

The Fifers chalked up a 5-3 victory over Harp last week, which was their fifth win in a row with Jamie Gill, Liam McArtney, Gordon Norrie, Jamie McCabe and Zak Wilson all finding the back of the net.

David Buchan and a double from Michael McBrearty counted for Harp.

The Beechwood side have a tough opener however with a trip to Stathmore Park to face Forfar WE.

Violet, who travel to face Forfar Unite tomorrow, open their league campaign at home to Forafr Albion.

The pick of the bunch of other opening-day fixtures is the meeting of Downfield and Broughty Athletic at Downfield Park while Carnoustie host Scone Thistle.