Lochee United appoint Dundee businessman Graeme Carling as the club’s president

Lochee United have appointed United Capital CEO Graeme Carling as the club’s president.

Carling – whose firm owns Dundee construction services company McGill – replaces Tom McMillan, who announced on Saturday that he was stepping down.

The Thomson Park outfit said: “Lochee United are pleased to announce local businessman Graeme Carling has accepted our offer to become president of our club.

“Graeme takes over from Tom McMillan who becomes the club’s honorary president.”

Lochee United are pleased to announce local businessman Graeme Carling has accepted our offer to become President of our club. Graeme takes over from Tom McMillan who becomes the club's Honorary President. @eastregion_sjfa @scottishjuniors @Evening_Tele pic.twitter.com/jPHXexIL7Q — Lochee United JFC (@LocheeUnitedJFC) November 2, 2020

Earlier this month the Bluebells were offered a Covid-19 lifeline by way of a new sponsorship deal with Dundee-based business consultants Carrick Management.

Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean, the company’s managing director, said: “As a business, to be in a position to offer financial support to a local junior football club is great. I would urge businesses across the region to follow suit.”

He added: “Teams like Lochee United are the heartbeat of the local community, we must protect and support them as much as we can. Without local hubs such as this, we would have nothing.”