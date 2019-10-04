City swimming pool to draft in Leisure and Culture Dundee staff due to shortage

Leisure and Culture Dundee staff are being drafted in to help keep Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre open this weekend.

The venue was shut suddenly on Monday afternoon when it was revealed there was a lack of management staff to keep it open and deal with any emergency.

However, LACD dismissed fears of a staffing crisis and the centre re-opened on Tuesday afternoon.

One 75-year-old customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The whole place was shut when I got there on Monday at about 3pm. It’s really disappointing.

“There were four people about who were also shocked that it was closing due to a lack of staff.

“I cannot imagine in the whole of Dundee City Council there’s no staff to cover a centre like this. But it wasn’t just the pool that was closed, it was the gym and the sauna, the whole place.”

He added: “I was really disappointed because I like to keep fit and I’m a regular there.

“I have just recovered from illness and wanted to get back to my routine.”

Councillor Charlie Malone investigated the incident amid initial fears that workers had been shifted to other duties elsewhere at the cost of the Lochee centre.

He said: “I have been given cat-egorical assurances that this is not the case and, in fact, people will be drafted in to Lochee to make sure the facility is open this weekend.

“The centre was closed due to illness and unavailability of two staff.

“Councillor Michael Marra and I are committed to opposing cuts to any type of service at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre.

“It’s vital to the area and it is one thing we have to get right.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We are very apologetic for the short-term disruption at Lochee.

“We experienced a temporary and unforeseen staffing issue which has now been resolved. It is standard procedure for staff to provide cover at locations across the city.”