Shop staff in Lochee rush to help 81-year-old woman who fell under bus

Shocked shop staff helped rescue an elderly lady who fell under a bus in Lochee then told how she joked about ordering a coffee for the hospital.

Workers from Lloyds the Chemists and also at Bayne’s bakery next door raced to the pensioner’s aid just before 9am after she appeared to slip under a bus on the High Street.

Lesley Higgins, 55, a senior sales assistant at Bayne’s, saw the horror unfold and said: “I felt sick.

“I saw the lady going under the bus just outside our shop. She was a pensioner and had an injury to her head.

“But she was later able to get up with help and into the ambulance, thank goodness.

“I raced through next door to Lloyds the Chemist because I thought they would have blankets and they have helped out before at things. But the shop wasn’t open yet and I just banged on the door and two girls came out.

© DC Thomson

“I don’t know how it happened, but it is so dark in the mornings here because the street lights are out and you can hardly see a thing.”

Branch manager at Lloyds the Chemist, Elaine Hambley, 45, and colleague Babs McGregor, 38, who is the store’s first aider, rushed to help the woman as she lay under the bus.

Elaine said: “We were just setting up this morning and heard a bit of a commotion with people banging on the door and asking us to help.

“Babs went to help the wee woman under the bus and I went to see how the driver of the bus was and although he was okay, he was very shocked.”

Babs said: “I could see the woman was halfway under the bus and we went out.

“I took my own cardigan off and put it under the lady’s head and made sure she was okay.

“You could see the top half of her body and there was blood on the side of her head from where I think her glasses had broken. There was also a lot of blood on the floor.

“There was also an off duty nurse who came over to help.

“The lady was speaking away and asked the ambulance people if she could get a coffee when she arrived at accident and emergency.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a road traffic accident at 9am yesterday following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

“The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.”

A council spokesman said: “All street lighting in the immediate area is fully operational, in line with the current British standards.

“Street lighting in the city is fitted with photocell technology which detects and operates when dark.”