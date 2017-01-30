Dundee’s Lochee Road is no longer one of Scotland’s most polluted streets, according to the latest figures from Friends of the Earth Scotland.

It is the first time the road has been taken off the list for the emission of harmful nitrogen dioxide fumes.

Emissions have dropped by almost 20% in one year, from 48 microgrammes per cubic metre to less than 40.

The Seagate, meanwhile, in third place, remains one of the nation’s worst for nitrogen dioxide. Only Glasgow’s Hope Street and Edinburgh’s St John’s Road are worse.

There are now a total of 38 zones in Scotland where air quality safety standards are regularly broken, up from 33 zones last year.