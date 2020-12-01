Plans to look at redesigning Lochee Road in a bid to reduce air pollution

Dundee transport bosses are committing to look at redesigning Lochee Road to help tackle air pollution.

However, they have warned any works would require “significant” investment.

Dundee City Council is to explore how the junctions of Polepark Road and Dudhope Terrace could be improved, after Friends of the Earth classed Lochee Road as one of the most polluted streets in the country.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End, has welcomed this commitment, saying better traffic flow in the area will stop the tailbacks that have plagued the area for many years.

He said: “I am very pleased to be advised today by the council that it is now to look at redesigning the junctions here.

“Although there has obviously been a reduction in vehicles using Lochee Road during the Covid-19 health emergency and a resulting improvement in air quality measurements, it is vital that we don’t see a return to large tailbacks of vehicles at rush hour at Lochee Road, Dudhope Terrace, Polepark Road and Rankine Street, resulting in the air quality gains in 2020 being lost.

“I am therefore pleased the council has taken on board my request to tackle the roads issues at this busy location.”

Councillor Macpherson added an earlier commitment to also look at nearby Cleghorn Street and Lochee Road junction following a number of accidents was also welcome.

He added: “Redesigning these junctions is not the only way the air quality issue can be helped – the proposed low emission zone in the city centre should also assist streets like Lochee Road adjacent to it.

“We all agree it is vital there is a proactive approach to tackling the air quality issue.

“A significant number of constituents live in the tenement flats on the south side of Lochee Road near to the junction where nitrogen dioxide is unacceptably high.

“It is therefore important that the council has a clear strategy for improving air quality here and the commitment to redesign junctions and improve traffic management on a road that usually sees thousands of vehicles using it every day is to be greatly welcomed.”

Councillor Macpherson also claimed he had been told the redesign would require “significant engineering works” and a preliminary road layout improvement proposal is currently being prepared.

© Mhairi Edwards

This proposal is due to be reported to the council’s city development committee in mid-2021.

However the council has warned any action taken off the back of these initial investigations would require “significant” investment and would be challenging.

A spokesman said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the city’s air quality, investigations into potential interventions to reduce both emissions and traffic congestion on the Lochee Road corridor will continue to be explored.

“Any subsequent actions are likely to be challenging because of the geography and constrained nature of the roads in the area and would require significant capital resources to deliver air quality, journey time and active travel improvements.”