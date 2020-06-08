Lochee residents say recent police raids have not hampered drug operations in the area

A community has claimed it’s “business as usual” for local drug dealers, despite police raids in the surrounding area in recent weeks.

Residents of Kirk Street – who all declined to be named for fear of reprisals – claim dealing continues to be “rife”.

One woman said: “There were raids last month which were very much welcomed but as soon as the operations were carried out by police the dealing simply shifted to another address.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and the customers flowing into another block on Kirk Street has been rife.

“On Friday there were scores of people all coming in and out – I was actually furious with what I was seeing.”

The tenant claimed another resident had contacted the police on Friday to report the illicit business.

She added: “The police were contacted around midday I believe after 12 to 15 people entered the block, it was going like a fair.”

Another man said there had been a police presence in the area on Friday but it didn’t appear to be in connection with the property.

He added: “There was police stationed nearer to Elders Court throughout the day on Friday.

“I’m aware the police have been doing some excellent work in recent days with drug operations in the city but people around here are at the end of their tether with this.”

It comes just months after residents claimed they were unable to leave their homes as addicts loitered in and around a block of flats in the area.

The man added: “Let’s not forget we are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and to see people going into another block of flats in such vast numbers is distressing.

“Some people are choosing to turn a blind eye for fear something will happen to them. Given the police have been contacted about this I just hope they are monitoring the ongoing situation.

“Those living around here will tell you it’s just business as usual here at the moment.”

Police were approached for comment but advised they hadn’t received any complaints from Kirk Street last Friday.