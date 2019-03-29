Lochee pubs ready for bumper windfall as Bluebells play hosts in cup tie

Lochee is gearing up for tomorrow’s bumper windfall as the Scottish Junior Cup semi final rolls into town.

Pubs and clubs are ready for the swarms of both locals and Ayrshire football fans following their heroes Auchinleck Talbot as they take on Lochee United in the first leg of the tie.

The clubs clashed last season at the same stage of the tournament and brought a welcome cash injection to the area.

A crowd of almost 2,000 crammed into Thomson Park last year to see Lochee bow out in a late sickener after leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Talbot’s two goals in as many minutes in stoppage time sent the Bluebells buckling to a bitter defeat. Now fans are thirsting for revenge – while pub and club bosses are revving up for another massive pay day.

The Whip Inn owner Gemma Beattie, 36, said: “I have been running the pub with Irene Smith for three years and last year’s game was definitely our best day.

“Christmas and New Year don’t come close to that semi-final day.

“Liff Road was packed with supporters and their buses and there was a great atmosphere.

“There wasn’t a bit of bother at all – and if any pubs get a bus at their place then they are quids in. We have one booked up with us and we are going to lay on sandwiches, soup and sausage rolls for the fans.”

Whip Inn regulars Frank Gaughan and Graham Findlay, both from Lochee, are hoping to toast a semi-final win.

Frank, 52, who works as a barman in the city, said: “I hope to be going along to the game on the day and I think it will be 2-0 for Lochee.

“There was a great atmosphere last year and I’m sure it will be the same again this time.”

Graham, 50, a painter and decorator, added: “I always like to go to the big games.”

Eric Cox, 62, anticipates another full house at the Logie Recreation Club where he works as janitor. He said: “We had two buses last year and the place was packed.”

Manager of Sandy’s Bar, John Elliot, reckons his pub will score a winner with the semi-final and revealed he’s lining-up sandwiches and a sing song – with karaoke.

He added: “We are taking on more staff for this because we’ll be packed to the rafters.

“We have a bus coming from Auchinleck and we’re putting on a bite to eat plus karaoke afterwards, so it will be a long and busy day.”