Lochee pensioners tuck in to special afternoon tea treat thanks to local bakery

Older residents in Lochee have been treated to a special afternoon tea thanks to a well-known Ferry bakery.

As a special treat, 65 afternoon teas were hand-delivered to residents living in Mulligan Court sheltered housing on Friday morning.

The treat was made up by Goodfellow and Steven bakers in Broughty Ferry and organised by the team at the Grey Lodge Settlement, which is planning to hand out more afternoon teas every Friday for the next three months.

Alan Duncan from the Grey Lodge Settlement said: “We work with Mulligan Court on a weekly basis for the last three years so we have handed out afternoon tea boxes.

“We will be handing them out on a rota throughout June, July and August and they are made by Goodfellow and Stevens.

“There are real scones and it is good stuff, they are well known bakers.

“They loved getting the afternoon teas delivered.”

Other housing complexes due to get afternoon teas delivered include Bonnethill Gardens in Hilltown, Powrie Place sheltered housing and Martingale Gardens.