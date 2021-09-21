Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Lochee Parish Church to reveal £800,000 restoration during 150th birthday celebrations

By Emma O'Neill
September 21, 2021, 6:27 pm
Lochee Parish 150th
Lochee Parish Church will be celebrating its 150th birthday. Church of Scotland

Lochee Parish Church will show off its £800,000 restoration as it celebrates its 150th birthday this week.

It will reveal its new community space during a doors open day event on Friday and Saturday.

The ambitious restoration project saw the pulpit and pews removed, the old heating system replaced, new audio-visual facilities installed and a new kitchen put in.

Lochee Parish church 150
The church will hold two open days on Friday and Saturday. Church of Scotland

The work was completed during the closure of the church due to the Covid pandemic.

Becoming a community space

And it has already hosted a number of events, including two cinema nights and a Euro watch party.

It’s also home to a range of support services – from drug misuse to mental health support – as well as the Drop Inn Cafe, which offers help and a free hot meal.

Lochee Church 150
The church underwent an £800,000 refurbishment during lockdown. Church of Scotland

In addition, the buildings host youth organisations and community groups.

And the hope is that the open day will attract even more groups to the space.

The church says the 150th birthday event will “welcome in a new era” for the establishment, reinventing itself to still be an important part of the community.

150th birthday celebrations

The church held its first service on September 24, 1871, led by Dr John Eadie.

And on Sunday, there will be a special celebration for the 150th birthday.

And the Moderator of The Church of Scotland, Lord Wallace of Tankerness, will be a guest preacher.

Lochee previously had four Church of Scotland congregations, but they were merged in 2006 due to a declining congregation.

Lord Wallace said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the congregation of Lochee Parish Church as they celebrate the 150th anniversary of the church in a newly refurbished building.

“Such anniversary events are obviously a time for looking back and celebrating the 150 years of witness but Is also a time to look forward.”

Funding for the restoration came from a range of sources, including the The Fife Environment Trust, The Joseph Rank Trust, The Garfield Weston Foundation, Allchurches Trust, The Leng Charitable Trust, and the Dundee Community Regeneration Fund.

The Church of Scotland also used the funds from the sale of the Lochee Old Parish Church in Bright Street, to pay for the renovation.

The church was sadly destroyed in a fire in 2017.