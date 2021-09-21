Lochee Parish Church to reveal £800,000 restoration during 150th birthday celebrations

Lochee Parish Church will show off its £800,000 restoration as it celebrates its 150th birthday this week.

It will reveal its new community space during a doors open day event on Friday and Saturday.

The ambitious restoration project saw the pulpit and pews removed, the old heating system replaced, new audio-visual facilities installed and a new kitchen put in.

The work was completed during the closure of the church due to the Covid pandemic.

Becoming a community space

And it has already hosted a number of events, including two cinema nights and a Euro watch party.

It’s also home to a range of support services – from drug misuse to mental health support – as well as the Drop Inn Cafe, which offers help and a free hot meal.

In addition, the buildings host youth organisations and community groups.

And the hope is that the open day will attract even more groups to the space.

The church says the 150th birthday event will “welcome in a new era” for the establishment, reinventing itself to still be an important part of the community.

150th birthday celebrations

The church held its first service on September 24, 1871, led by Dr John Eadie.

And on Sunday, there will be a special celebration for the 150th birthday.

And the Moderator of The Church of Scotland, Lord Wallace of Tankerness, will be a guest preacher.

Lochee previously had four Church of Scotland congregations, but they were merged in 2006 due to a declining congregation.

Lord Wallace said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the congregation of Lochee Parish Church as they celebrate the 150th anniversary of the church in a newly refurbished building.

“Such anniversary events are obviously a time for looking back and celebrating the 150 years of witness but Is also a time to look forward.”

Funding for the restoration came from a range of sources, including the The Fife Environment Trust, The Joseph Rank Trust, The Garfield Weston Foundation, Allchurches Trust, The Leng Charitable Trust, and the Dundee Community Regeneration Fund.

The Church of Scotland also used the funds from the sale of the Lochee Old Parish Church in Bright Street, to pay for the renovation.

The church was sadly destroyed in a fire in 2017.