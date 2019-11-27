Lochee group helping spread Christmas joy by repairing and distributing toys to needy youngsters

A new initiative has been launched to ensure needy youngsters have toys to unwrap on Christmas Day.

George Ferguson, of Lochee Community Shed, said he and others are filling the role of Santa and his elves by setting to work on repairing and distributing toys to kids in the community.

He said: “We have recently reopened and are looking to get involved in community projects.

“I only got involved three weeks ago but came up with the idea of the wooden toys and we are now asking for donations.

“We have a great workshop at the shed and I love wooden toys.

“I’m also a stay-at-home dad so have some time on my hands.

“I thought it would be a good idea to ask if anyone had any old wooden toys that needed painted or repaired.

“Obviously we are happy to do this for anyone who might want their own toys repaired, but I also thought if we could get donations it would be great in time for Christmas.

“We can help fix them up and donate them to local families and children.

“There are lots of children in our community who might not get very much at Christmas time so we thought we could use our facilities and expertise to ensure those in need do get a festive present.”

George said they would also be very keen to hear from anyone who was able to go along and offer their time to volunteer in the shed.

“We are looking for people to help get the newly relaunched project off the ground,” he added.

Formerly known as Lochee Men’s Shed, its new organisers say the reinvigorated project has been designed to be welcoming and open to everyone.

George said they were a small group of volunteers who are trying to do something positive in the community and provide opportunities for local people.

He added: “We have taken over a unit at the Whorterbank shops and renovated what was essentially a barren shell into a well-equipped workshop.

“We take old pieces of furniture and upcycle these while passing on new skills to anyone who would like to come along and get involved.”

Toys can be handed in to the unit at Whorterbank.

