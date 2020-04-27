Kind-hearted Lochee girl puts best foot forward during coronavirus lockdown to raise money for local nursing home

A young Lochee girl has walked the streets in her ‘nightgoon’ to raise money during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kind-hearted Darcy, 8, and her mum, Danielle Mitchell, went on a mammoth sponsored walk in her pyjamas on Friday to raise some cash for a local nursing home and the Covid-19 wards at Ninewells Hospital.

Mum Danielle said Darcy was keen to do her bit to help the residents at St Columba’s Care Home, where her gran works.

She said: “Darcy can be a bit shy, so this is a big deal for her.

“For the sponsored walk we went from Lochee past Royal Victoria Hospital to wave at the nurses doing the coronavirus testing, up the Law and past St Columba’s Nursing Home to wave at the residents.

“The residents had made a big sign for her and everything, she loved it.

“My mum works there and she said families are not even allowed to hand in care packages to the home, it all has to be done by post.

“The residents loved going up to the window to see her.”

Darcy, who attends St Mary’s RC Primary School, knew she wanted to do something charitable after hearing about others fundraising during the lockdown.

Her epic pyjama walk saw the pair cover 11km in four and a half hours.

Danielle continued: “A girl I know did a sponsored head shave to raise money a few weeks ago and Darcy overheard me talking about it and decided she wanted to do something for her gran’s work.

“She has a good wee head on her.

“So far we have raised £938 but we still have some money to collect.

“Darcy wanted to raise £100, but the money just kept coming in, it is amazing.

“She can’t believe it. I am really proud of her.”

The money will be split between the Covid-19 wards at Ninewells and the care home.

Danielle added: “The money for St Columba’s will go to the residents’ comfort fund.

“They have a pub, a hairdressers and a sweetie shop on the ground floor there, like a wee high street.

“Some of the money will go towards that, and towards board games and stuff to keep them occupied.

“And the money will be spent on the essentials the residents need as well.

She continued: “Darcy is also currently practising a dance to do a show for the residents once this is all over, and she is really looking forward to that.

“She has been a majorette since she was two, and does a lot of different dance videos on YouTube.”