Lochee football star Laura Boag wows the World Cup crowds with her impressive keepy-uppy skills

A Lochee football star has left her mark on the Women’s World Cup by wowing the crowds with her keepy-uppy skills.

Laura Boag put on an impressive display in the fan zone in Nice, ahead of Scotland taking on England in their opening match.

The Dryburgh Ladies captain amassed a score of 276 keepy-uppies as she was filmed by a crowd who had gathered to see her skills.

Speaking to the Tele from France, the 28-year-old striker said she and a group of friends jetted over the Channel as part of a 10-day trip to see the Scots in action.

Scotland took on arch rivals England on Sunday evening but were narrowly defeated 2-1 despite Claire Emslie’s late goal giving them hope of a comeback after a Nikita Parris penalty and a strike from Ellen White had put the Lionesses in control.

The game was seen by a record 6.1m viewers on BBC1 – becoming the most-watched women’s football match of all time.

But Laura made sure it wasn’t just the players on the pitch people were talking about after her video was posted online.

She said: “On our first night in Nice we went down to check out the fan zone which was full of fun football games.

“My friends nominated me to take part in the keepy-up competition.”

Laura was cheered on by some of her friends as one kept count of her tally that left some onlookers astounded.

During the clip it becomes apparent Laura’s left lace had come undone, but that doesn’t take her out of her stride.

Despite losing to England in the Allianz Riviera arena, Laura got revenge by knocking someone from England off the top spot with her keepy-uppy exploits.

She added: “Yeah, my lace was out and to be honest I could have kept going.

“When they said I’d beaten the top score and that it was someone from England, I stopped.

“It was great fun and I managed to beat the top score.

“I didn’t realise so many people from different countries as well as locals were all watching and recording.”

A number of friends and supporters took to social media to share and congratulate Laura on her exploits in France.

One wrote: “Well done Boagie!”