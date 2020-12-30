Samantha Bruce from the Lochee Community Larder and Food for Thought has been named as Dundee’s Citizen of the Year for 2021.

Samantha, who helped set up Lochee Community Larder in the summer of 2019, said she is “over the moon” to have been awarded the coveted title.

Dundee City Council confirmed that they have not sought nominations for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instead the person chosen for 2020 will serve their term in 2021.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s amazing. I’ve never won anything in my life. I was over the moon.

“I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t even know I had been nominated. Something that I have wanted to do is help people, so to be recognised for that is just amazing.

“When we first started Food for Thought there was nothing similar apart from normal foodbanks. From there they popped up everywhere. I think there is a community larder in almost every area of Dundee.

“It’s had a huge impact on people’s lives. To have something like that for people who have got a low income – it’s amazing to think it could have all started from one idea.”

Samantha added that she couldn’t have done it without the work of the larder team behind her.

The team is made up of five trustees, and the larder also has volunteers.

She said: “I’ve got such a good team. We just work so well together.

“I could never have done it without them. It’s been such a crazy year, it’s been all hands on deck at the larder. We have been so, so busy.

“We expanded to do deliveries because of the amount of people in need, especially when the pandemic first hit.

“People didn’t have the means to go round different shops and pay higher prices for things. It was absolutely manic.”

The group were delivering to over 300 people a week during the pandemic.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “Every year I am taken aback by the range of community-spirited people who are put forward and the enthusiasm that their supporters show in nominating them.

“In choosing Dundee’s Citizen of the Year the judges look in particular for selfless service to a voluntary body or the community or someone whose activities bring distinction and quality to everyday life in Dundee.

“This year, due to the pandemic, it has not been possible to announce Samantha as our Citizen of the Year, let alone run the appeal to find her successor.

“So, we took the decision to postpone the usual annual call for nominations.

“I hope that people will understand that, and that we will able to appoint Samantha to serve as Citizen of the Year during 2021.”

The Lochee Community Larder, based at 5 Whorterbank, is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am until 2pm.

Food for Thought is currently closed throughout the pandemic.