Lochee community join together to celebrate unveiling of new clock

The Lochee community joined together yesterday for the official opening of the new clock – marking a monumental moment for the neighbourhood.

The official unveiling of the clock, which returned to the street in December, finally took place with the local community turning out in force to welcome it back.

The public timepiece has been installed as a replacement for the previous clock which was removed around 10 years ago for redevelopment work in the area.

Lochee campaigner Myles McCallum said: “It’s good to have the clock back.

“People can enjoy it, the main thing is the people of Lochee wanted it back and they have now got their wish.”

Stella Carrington, speaking on behalf of the Charleston Tenants and Residents Association, added: “The Regeneration Forum have done a fantastic job in getting this done.

“They have pulled out all the stops and we are so grateful for it.

“Its good to see something being done because Lochee was left to fester for decades.

“I’d say in the past 10-15 years that things have really picked up.

“We’ve got our clock back, we’re getting the high street cleaned up, building flats and shops.

“Things are on the up and up and I’m delighted with the way things are going.”

The Lochee Regeneration Forum and Dundee City Council’s city development service jointly funded the initiative, with the design agreed by local people following consultation.

Lochee Councillor Roisin Smith said: “I was delighted to be there for the official opening.

“I would just like to say a really big thank you to the Lochee community, and in particular the Lochee Regeneration Forum who were a big driving force in making this come about.”

Yesterday’s unveiling was carried out by Joan Rogers, who recently retired after working for 46 years at Lochee Library.

Regeneration forum chairman, The Rev Bob Mallinson also spoke at the event.

Depute city development convener Councillor Mark Flynn added: “This is a great day for the area, as the clock symbolises our hopes for the future of Lochee and its people.

“I am pleased that members of the regeneration forum and the community have joined in this celebration.”