Lochee church distributing food to help struggling locals

A Dundee church has started handing out free food to help locals struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Camperdown and Lochee Ministry will be out every Tuesday distributing essential food items and cups of tea and coffee to keep people fed and help combat loneliness.

Louise Davis, community support worker at the ministry, said: “The church itself normally runs a community café providing free food under normal circumstances – we have actually just celebrated our 10-year anniversary.

“Once the lockdown started we had to shut everything down and we couldn’t run as normal.

“To begin with we couldn’t do anything because a lot of our volunteers are over 70 years old and needed to go into self-isolation.

“But some of the guys who used to come to the café and who have gone on to become volunteers were keen to get something started to help out.

“We managed to get some funding so we can now offer people food bags from the church grounds and are offering people who come in a tea or a coffee.

“We are very aware that the church normally runs the café and that food provision has been taken out of Lochee at a time when there is a greater need.”

Louise said they chose to run the food provision on a Tuesday as that is one of the days they normally run a café.

Louise continued: “We started last week and we gave out 29 bags.

“There was a really good mix of people we normally see in the café and a few new faces.

“I think some people who came along were just feeling a bit isolated.

“A big part of the community café is tackling social isolation, so giving people that little bit of a connection and a cup of tea was really helpful.

“We put the food out on a table for people to choose themselves and they can point to what they want and the guys can put it into their bags for them.

“A lot of the stuff is easy meals, so tins and packet food that can be cooked in a microwaves or on a job, as well as cereal, bread, milk and some treats like biscuits.

“During the lockdown we have also been handing out mental health activity bags with colouring books, stress balls and self-care items, and all of the leftovers from that project are out on the tables as well, and some extra things like toiletries.”

The food provision is available on a Tuesday between 11am and 1pm.