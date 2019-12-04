Lochee Christmas light switch-on plans include choir performances and a lantern-lit procession

Christmas celebrations will take over the streets this Friday as Lochee Family Fun host a Christmas light night.

The celebrations will begin with a Christmas crafts event at Lochee Library, followed by lantern making at the Community Hub at 4pm.

The Community Hub will also be hosting a cake and candy stall, a tombola and a raffle. All proceeds will go towards Lochee Family Fun, helping them to organise more events in the future.

Face painters and Christmas crafts will also be available to keep children busy, along with street entertainers such as bubble magician Poppy Bubbles and a festive penny farthing rider.

There will be a church service at 6pm at St Mary’s Church with performances from local choirs Little L Choir and the Lochee Linties.

The service will be followed by a lantern-lit procession down to Lochee’s Christmas tree, where a lucky primary school pupil has been asked to turn on the lights.

The procession will be led by Biker Santa and Dundee city pipe band, and will continue on from the tree to Lochee Parish Church for music and refreshments.

Organisers Lochee Family Fun is made up of a team of three mums who want to bring cheap and exciting activities to the area.

Karen Grogan, a member the team, said: “We became aware of a lack of fun, free school holiday activities in our area and are aware that many families struggle financially.

“The added financial strain of the school holidays periods prove to be especially difficult for many, therefore we got together and now organise the fun, free family activity days.”

Meanwhile, Alison Artt, another member of the team, said: “We’re hoping for a really high turnout. We want to encourage people to talk and socialise with their community.”