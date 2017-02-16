A multimillion-pound car showroom and sports complex is set to be approved by city councillors.

At a meeting of the council’s development management committee on Monday, planning chiefs will recommend the approval of the proposal, which was lodged by John Clark Motor Group in August last year.

As previously reported in the Tele, the £10 million development will house a new Jaguar Land Rover dealership and a BMW Mini garage at land off King’s Cross Road.

Lochee Harp Junior Football Club and St Francis Amateur Boxing Club will also receive new facilities as part of the deal in exchange for their existing land being used for the Mini site.

Part of the site was formerly home to flats which were demolished and replaced with the modern Beechwood residential development nearby.

In a report to be presented to councillors, those behind the proposal claim the development will create around 145 jobs.

It said: “The applicants state that the development as a whole would generate employment opportunities and assist in the regeneration of this part of the city.

“The sports and community hub would result in the introduction of a different use within a principal economic development area.”

The proposals have previously been met with both support and resistance from residents in nearby Beechwood, who were able to present their views at a community consultation.

In addition, the proposals directly represent a departure from Dundee’s local development plan.

However, while these concerns were acknowledged, the report said “material considerations of sufficient weight”, including the regenerative aspect of the sports hub, outweighed any potential negatives.

The report said: “On balance, it is considered that there is sufficient weight in the material considerations outlined to justify a departure from policy in this instance.

“The concerns of the objectors are not supported.

“Therefore, it is recommended that this application be approved subject to conditions.”