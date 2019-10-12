Lochee boxer Luca looking good as he records another win at Dundee club

Lochee ABC boxer Luca Flynn has started this season like he finished the last – by winning.

The 12-year-old is one of the most enthusiastic members of the club.

He trains three times a week and was back in ring action recently with a victory at a show run by the Jury’s club in Glasgow.

Lochee coach Jerry Howett said: “Luca again boxed very well and won on points. He is one of our exciting young talents and I expect him to come on really well this season.

“Luca is in his second season with us and is dedicated as well as being talented. He is a regular at our gym, training three times a week.”

Lochee have a show coming up at the Logie Club on October 24.

“Luca will be facing Liam Duncan from Insch,” said Jerry.

“Liam is a Scottish champion and he already holds a decision over Luca. However, it was a close-run thing and Luca will hopefully turn things around and emerge with a victory.

“He is certainly good enough.”