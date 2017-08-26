Locals win battle over speed bumps in Dundee street after car damage complaints

Speed bumps alleged to have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to cars are being altered after years of campaigning by Dundee residents.

The traffic calming measures at City Quay had been heavily criticised after drivers claimed they were damaging the underside of their cars.

Bill Newcombe, chairman of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, had repeatedly called for action to be taken to prevent further damage to vehicles.

The campaign gained momentum when an independent assessor confirmed there were problems with the bumps.

At the start of this week, road maintenance staff arrived and started to build up the surrounding tarmac to make the speed bumps less jarring.

City Quay resident Fahd Ali Asif said it was “absolutely great news” for everyone who lives in and visits the area.

He said: “It’s quite a nice feeling to finally have the council listen after years of lobbying from residents about this issue.

“I am sure the residents will be delighted, as will the visitors and taxi drivers who frequent the area.

“We’ll have to wait to see what the final design looks like though, but I am sure it will be better than the previous ones, which have caused so much nuisance and hundreds of pounds worth of car repair bills for residents.”