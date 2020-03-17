Locals stunned as three stealth bombers spotted in skies over Dundee

Residents across Dundee were left doing a double-take after three stealth bomber planes were spotted soaring through the sky.

Images taken from locals show what appears to be a Northrop-Grumman B-2 Spirit aircraft taken at around 2pm yesterday afternoon in the skies over Fintry.

A number of people were left stunned after spotting the planes, and got in touch with the Tele to report their sightings.

One woman managed to get a photograph of one of the aircraft after she spotted three of them overhead.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “When they flew overhead I never actually heard anything.

“People told me they were stealth bomber planes when I showed them the picture.

“I was quite concerned when I saw them (the aircraft) but many people thought it was probably part of a training exercise.”

The American aircraft can reach a maximum speed of more than 621mph at an altitude of 40,000ft. They are capable of flying up to 50,000ft.

Since the first one was built in the late 1980s, they have been used in a number of conflicts, firstly in Kosova and also in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

There are currently around 20 in active service with the US air force, and they are expected to be “retired” from the skies by 2032.

Another man added: “I saw a friend of mine posting a video about it. I thought he was on the wind-up.

“They were some spectacle in the sky anyway that is for sure.

“I think some joked they weren’t that stealth-like if people could see them with the naked eye.”

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed yesterday’s excursion was part of a training exercise.

The spokesman advised the aircraft had carried out similar exercises from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in recent days.