Residents are taking extra security measures after a spate of thefts in three Dundee streets in which several vans were broken into.

The thefts took place during the early hours of Friday April 7.

The windows of several vehicles were smashed in Dickson Avenue, Yarrow Terrace and Dochart Terrace, with tools and other equipment reported stolen.

Residents told the Tele they will be more vigilant as a result of the break-ins.

Police were quickly made aware of the incidents and officers conducted door-to-door inquiries throughout the area.

Officers were also seen taking fingerprints from some vehicles.

Dickson Avenue resident Ged Wilson said he would be taking extra measures to protect his car because of the break-ins.

The 51-year-old said: “I didn’t hear anything about it until I had the police at my door.

“Obviously it’s a concern because it’s some of our neighbours who have been the victims and there are a lot of elderly folk living around here. I’ll be making sure my car’s more secure.”

Roddy Bulle, also of Dickson Avenue, added: “The police came round and were asking if we had seen anything.

“My car was alright — but it seems the people who were behind it were targeting self-employed guys who have vans.

“We’ve never had any trouble around here before so it seems they’ve deliberately gone after the vans.”

He added: “I look after a few of the older folk around here and check on them.

“I’ll be keeping an even closer eye on them now.

“It’s a shame that it’s happened to some of my neighbours.

“I’m sure a lot of other people in the area will be more careful about locking their car doors and not leaving windows open.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland urged anyone with information to come forward.

She added: “Police Scotland is making enquiries into a number of break-ins to vehicles that happened in the area of Dickson Avenue, Yarrow Terrace and Dochart Terrace overnight on Thursday April 6 and the morning of Friday April 7.

“Satellite Navigation systems were stolen.

“Anyone who has information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”