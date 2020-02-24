Locals slam mindless yobs who smashed up Fintry bus shelter

A bus shelter that was left badly damaged on Sunday could cost the council “a fortune” to repair according to residents.

Smashed glass was strewn across the shelter on Fintry Road on Sunday afternoon, although services continued to run as normal.

Dundee City Council confirmed they were working to repair the damage as quickly as possible following the incident.

Commuters were still getting off the stop as the Tele took pictures at the scene.

A pedestrian said the area was “covered” in smashed glass as he walked along Fintry Road.

He added: “The whole pane has been taken right out so someone must have used something fairly substantial to have caused that level of damage.

“I’m saddened to see this has happened. It’s just mindless vandalism.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman, said: “We are working to repair the damage as soon as possible.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses vandalism to report it to our Community Safety Wardens on 01382 436333.”