Residents have voiced their disgust after piles of rubbish were dumped on a street.

The mess was left in Hindmarsh Avenue, with locals claiming it was left behind by someone who had moved away from the area.

An array of items was left behind, including boxes, chairs, clothing and black bin bags.

Jean Marr, of nearby Fleming Gardens, was appalled to see the mess.

The 92-year-old says it’s not the first time the area has suffered from flytipping.

She told the Tele: “I just noticed it when I had been walking past.

“I had to cut across the pavement to avoid it when I was walking.

“It’s pretty disgusting to see something like that left lying in the middle of the street.

“From what I heard, there had been people who were moving out of a house and they’ve just dumped everything there.”

Mrs Marr added: “It’s pretty quiet round here but you do see people dumping now and then.

“There was a bath lying out in the middle of the street before and there have been a few other things.

“I’ve already seen a few older people struggling to walk round it.”

Janet MacFadyean, who works at the Fleming Gardens sheltered housing complex, was also angry at the flytipping.

She added: “It’s pretty nasty to see something like that lying there.

“There are a lot of older people here with walking aids that will find it difficult if it’s there for much longer. I think some of them have already struggled.

“It just appeared from nowhere. I think there was someone clearing the house but they’ve just left all their rubbish there. I know you get charged for getting your house cleared so I think they’ve just tried to dodge that completely.”

Back in January, fears were raised that not enough was being done to tackle fly-tipping after the Tele revealed there had been a huge drop in the number of fines dished out in Dundee.

Further fears were raised earlier this month when the city council revealed plans, as part of its new budget, to raise its costs of bulky uplifts from people’s homes by £5 from April.

John Alexander, convener of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “So-called flytipping is completely antisocial and blights the communities and areas where it goes on.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has in place robust procedures to deter this type of behaviour.

“I would completely condemn this kind of selfish and dishonest practice.

“You can report flytipping on the council’s website.”