Locals expressed their shock after seeing several police units descend on a Dundee street in broad daylight amid reports of an assault.

Officers swooped on a tenement block on Dundonald Street shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

Police dog units, CID plain clothes officers and regular units attended the incident.

They were seen searching the area, interviewing residents and carrying brown evidence bags from the block.

One flat in the tenement was left with marks on its front door as though someone had forced entry to it.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, described the scene as “scary”.

He said: “I haven’t seen that many police cars somewhere before — it must have been a major incident. The police cars just kept coming and coming — there were dog units, officers in plain clothes and at least 10 uniformed officers all at the scene.

“I saw them searching the close and also searching across the road at the back of a shop.

“They were interviewing people outside of the closie and it looked like it was getting quite heated.

“It was quite scary to see something like that unfold.

“I would say that there were at least 15 different police officers there throughout.”

Another eyewitness, who also asked not to be named, said that he believed that it was a raid.

He said: “I was going along Dundonald Street and there were loads of police outside of the block next to the pub – I think it was a raid.

“There were four cars and at least five officers all out on the street. There was another car down the road at the junction.

“There was a woman standing with the police and she looked distressed. She was shouting up at the windows. It looked like it was something serious going on — there are police there all the time, but never in those numbers.

“There was a CID car parked outside too with plain clothes officers. One of them was carrying a brown paper bag.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed there had been an assault.

However, no further details were available on the nature of the attack, or any injuries caused, at the time of going to press.