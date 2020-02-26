Locals shocked by discovery of woman’s body inside Angus home

Police have launched an investigation after a mum’s body was discovered in her home in Angus.

A large police presence was spotted outside an address on Grange Road in Monfieith shortly after 10.30am yesterday along with paramedics crews.

Police confirmed the death is currently being treated as unexplained as officers remained at the scene.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Kym Watson said she knew the woman, who was in her 30s and understood to have at least one child.

She added: “I used to check on her regularly to make sure she was okay.

“Today I was down at 10.30 or nearer to 11 am when I saw the ambulance and police. I asked if I could help the officers.”

The 34-year-old said she was could not believe it when she heard the news.

“I believe he tried to break the door down as he was worried but he could not get in.”

One motorist described seeing three police vehicles at the property before expressing his shock at the woman’s death.

He added: “I must have drove past shortly before midday and I clocked two police vehicles and an ambulance. As I came past almost an hour later there were three police vehicles around one of the addresses.

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear someone has lost their life.”

One neighbour said: “The police were at my door this morning to see if I had heard or seen anything, but I didn’t.”

And Lianne Smith, 37, from the same street as the tragedy, said: “Police came this afternoon to check if I had heard anything, but I never saw anything. They didn’t say what it was about.”

A police officer was outside the house yesterday afternoon while a plastic carton of milk and another apple juice remained on the door step.

A spokesman for the force added: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday 25 February, the body of a woman was discovered at an address on Grange Road, Monifieth.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, which police are currently treating as unexplained.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The ambulance service confirmed they had been called but it’s understood paramedics did not take the woman to hospital.