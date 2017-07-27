Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a three-week-old boy.

Residents in Brechin have been left in shock after the infant died at a property in the town.

Locals reported seeing a marked police van parked in Damacre Road for several hours as well as an ambulance and CID vehicles.

Police said the death — which happened on Sunday — was being treated as “unexplained”.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

It is understood the baby’s parents have lived in Brechin for less than a year and this was their first child.

Local trader Mike Sherrit described the death as an “awful, awful tragedy”.

Mike, 58, who has owned bicycle sales and repair shop Tayside Cycles in Damacre Road for 22 years said: “I came into the shop around 9.30am and there was a police van there at that point.

“It was still there when I left about six hours later. There wasn’t a lot of activity in that time. I never saw any comings or goings. It’s dreadful to hear what’s happened. It’s an awful, awful tragedy.”

Another resident said she was woken by the sound of sirens around 7am on Sunday and later saw three police vans, an ambulance and a CID vehicle in the street.

She said officers remained at the scene into Monday evening.

Angus Council leader Bob Myles, who serves the Brechin and Edzell ward, said: “It’s heartbreaking for the parents and all the other family — my heartfelt sympathy goes out to them.

“I know what it’s like to have young family and with grandchildren on the way I shudder to think what this must do to a family.

“Waiting on a new arrival for nine months and for the child to die three weeks later is just unimaginable.

“Obviously the details surrounding the death aren’t yet known but it’s an absolute tragedy.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers went to Damacre Road at 7am on Sunday following the sudden death of a three-week-old baby boy.

She said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

“As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that paramedics had attended.