Lucky locals of a Tayside postcode have shared a whopping £3million prize fund.

Residents in DD9 6JH discovered they’d won last week in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Winners were gathered together on Saturday to find out how much they won.

Next door neighbours Sheila Black and Susan Lindsay scooped the lion’s share of the prize pot, each winning just under £240,000.

In total there were 245 winners, with the lowest prize being £8,812.

Sheila said the win would make a massive difference to her life.

The 64-year-old said: “It’s just absolutely amazing. I’ll be able to help out my family and go and visit my son in Australia – in fact, after seeing how much I’ve won I think I’ll be able to go a few times.

“I came along today and looked around at all the people, and wondered who would be the big winner – I never thought for a second that it would be me.”

Susan, 52, said that winning was the luckiest moment of her life. “I’m totally overwhelmed. It’s true what they say – you don’t think that something like this could happen to you until it does.

“It’s a life-changing amount for me. I can treat my family and friends – I don’t know what I’ll do with the money yet, but it will be something lovely.

“Brechin’s a small place, so it was incredible to see people I know here who have won as well.”

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Jeff Brazier was on hand to present the winning cheques.

He said: “It’s been an amazing day in Brechin! It’s an amazing feeling to hand over those cheques and it’s great to hear how our players are planning to use their winnings. Congratulations to all our winners.”

Over £182.7 million has been awarded to more than 2,800 good causes thanks to players. The winners’ celebration saw a number of supported charities in attendance including Riding for the Disabled Association, Girlguiding, Woodland Trust and Wildlife Trust.