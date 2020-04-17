Locals raise objections over plans to erect 20 metre high 5G mast near the former Ashludie Hospital

Residents in Monifieth have voiced their objections to plans to install a 20 metre high 5G mast near the former Ashludie hospital.

An application submitted to Angus Council by phone companies EE and Three UK outlined plans to erect the monopole mast on land at the bus terminus adjacent to the former hospital on Victoria Drive.

The mast, along with “incorporating antennas, dishes and a ancillary equipment cabinet”, would provide “enhanced coverage for EE and H3G in order to improve coverage in the DD5 area of Dundee” according to the proposals.

In a supporting document, it was also outlined that the developers believed the project “complies with both central government and local planning policy guidance” and that their underlying aim is to “provide an efficient and competitive telecommunication system for the benefit of the community while minimising visual impact.”

But the proposals have attracted a backlash from local residents who have lodged numerous objections to the plans, with many labelling the mast an “eyesore.”

Under the public comments section in the application, one local cited a previous mast that was subsequently removed after public protest.

He said: “A previous mast was sited within the grounds of the, then, Ashludie Hospital but was removed after public protest.

“This mast was much smaller and less obtrusive than that currently proposed and was located within a wooded area behind a high boundary wall, making it somewhat concealed from the public road.”

The resident also raised concerns the structure would provide a meeting spot for teenagers, leading to anti-social behaviour in the area.

He added: “The presence will cause problems in that youths will, without doubt, assemble there causing not only a noise nuisance but associated litter and in particular, unsightly graffiti on the structures and fittings.

“Thus lending the area to resemble something from an inner city area of deprivation.”

A further local resident hit out at the lack of communication they had received from the developers, adding: “I also would like to ask why only four residents were informed of this proposal when it will undoubtedly effect the whole area?”

EE and Three UK have been approached for comment.