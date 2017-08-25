Locals place bins over Dundee road in bid to stop shortcut amid roadworks

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Residents have been forced to erect bins and cones to stop motorists using a private road to avoid roadworks.

Concerns have been raised that work on a 100-metre stretch of Claverhouse Road is causing “mayhem” for drivers.

The closure, which started on Monday, has seen parents nearly doubling their journey times to access Mill of Mains Primary and Baldragon Academy.

Local resident Garry Ciebrant, 50, said the closure was causing mayhem at peak times when people were on the school run and travelling home.

He said: “I don’t understand why they couldn’t have put in temporary traffic lights on Claverhouse Road to allow the road to remain operational as there is only one side of it closed.”

Mr Ciebrant said cones, bins and even a car had been placed at the end of Trottick Mains, adjacent to Claverhouse Road.

He said: “I know some people were accessing Trottick Mains as a temporary solution.

“It appears that has also been blocked off at certain times by the people living there.

“It seemed the best solution instead of people having to go on to the Kingsway to then access Claverhouse Road.

“I have been picking my son up from Baldragon Academy.

“It is causing chaos — it is complete mayhem at the Trottick circle.”

An SGN spokeswoman said: “We’re currently working to connect a property in Claverhouse Road to our gas network.

“To ensure the safety of motorists and our engineers, we’ve had to temporarily close Claverhouse Road eastbound around our work area.

“We’ve agreed this eastbound closure with the local council.

“Due to the close proximity of our work area to the roundabout, we have had to temporarily close the eastbound carriageway rather than use temporary traffic lights.

“Our engineers started work on Monday and we are due to fully reopen the road at the end of the week.

“In the meantime, we have a diversion in place for motorists wishing to travel eastbound and we’d like to remind all through traffic to use our signed diversion route.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “For safety reasons, we would encourage drivers to use the signposted diversion.

“Measures are being put in place to deter drivers using this private road as a through road.”

