Locals living near fire-hit former hospital in Dundee call for crackdown on anti-social youths

Residents claim a fire at a derelict hospital was caused by marauding youths let loose after the lockdown rules were eased.

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze at the former Strathmartine Hospital at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Some locals claim that a group of between 40-50 teenagers were in the area that night and have speculated that they deliberately started the fire, which is the latest in a long-line of fires at the former psychiatric hospital and orphanage.

One man, who declined to be named, said this week’s incident was just one of a number of anti-social issues since the lockdown measures were relaxed, with local youths causing “havoc” in the nearby Bridgefoot area.

He added: “Since the first minister changed the restrictions we’ve definitely seen an increase in disturbances.

“There was a greenhouse smashed, I heard reports that a young lad got mugged for his bike in the Rosemill Road area and there has been general intimidation towards the locals.

“Part of the problem where we are situated is that although we fall into the Angus boundary Downfield Police Station is around five minutes away in a car.

“In some cases the police are coming via Carnoustie to deal with incidents which is adding considerable time on anyone arriving to catch or deal with anyone involved.”

He added: “The latest fire I estimate there were 40 to 50 youth up here that night from Dundee, they were aged between 14-16, a mixture of boys and girls.

“When a site like Strathmartine isn’t secured properly it is always going to be an easy target but I just think the current approach from Police Scotland is ‘disjointed’.

“You are phoning the 101 number to be put through to someone who has no idea or knowledge of the local area for officers to then in some cases come via Carnoustie to deal with the issues.”

Last week campaigners warned the hospital, which is frequently vandalised, had become a “death trap” and would be a magnet for bored teenagers during the warmer weather.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is aware of a number of concerns regarding youths behaviour in the area of the old Strathmartine Hospital which is why it features heavily in the patrols of officers from both Angus and Downfield Office.

“We would urge anyone with any information regarding the fire or any other criminality in the area to contact 101 or speak with any police officer.”